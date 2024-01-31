Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Creative Studio, which runs various workshops, recently relocated from a unit on Bridge Street to 23 Newgate Street and Natasha Sligo is utilising the extra space by launching a haberdashery.

The opening day event is on Saturday, February 3 from 1pm to 5pm and there will be introductory offers for one day only. Haberdashery refers to a wide variety of sewing notions and items used in dressmaking, tailoring and other needlework crafts.

A significant number of the eye-catching items are from India. Natasha went on a productive trip to the country at the start of the year.

A selection of fabrics in one of the shops that Natasha Sligo visited during her trip to India.

She said: “For me it makes sense to use the space in the new premises for this purpose because I’ve had quite a few people asking me about haberdashery items and instead of sending them elsewhere, they will be able to buy them from my shop.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday where people can see the items from India – the range of fabrics there were amazing.”

Natasha is continuing her workshops in areas such a dressmaking and pattern cutting and she is also doing home education sessions and after school clubs at Morpeth’s two middle schools.

Other tutors are coming on board, with painting and crochet workshops starting in February.