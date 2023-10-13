The Coat of Hopes reaches Berwick.

Made, worn and walked by many hundreds of people, the initiative is on an on-going walk through Britain.

It is made up of pieces of blanket into which people have worked their griefs, remembrances, prayers and hopes for the place they call home.

On their arrival in Berwick, stitched patches of hope were added, poems were read and many took the opportunity to wear the coat as the pilgrims walked the streets with their song.

After a pot luck dinner attended by more than 30 people, the pilgrims left the following day to catch the tide to continue onto to Lindisfarne.