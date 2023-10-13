News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

The Coat of Hopes welcomed in Berwick

Greener Berwick welcomed the The Coat of Hopes and the coat’s pilgrims when they reached the town after their walk south along the River Tweed from Galashiels.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST
The Coat of Hopes reaches Berwick.The Coat of Hopes reaches Berwick.
The Coat of Hopes reaches Berwick.

Made, worn and walked by many hundreds of people, the initiative is on an on-going walk through Britain.

It is made up of pieces of blanket into which people have worked their griefs, remembrances, prayers and hopes for the place they call home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On their arrival in Berwick, stitched patches of hope were added, poems were read and many took the opportunity to wear the coat as the pilgrims walked the streets with their song.

After a pot luck dinner attended by more than 30 people, the pilgrims left the following day to catch the tide to continue onto to Lindisfarne.

For more information about the initiative, go to www.coatofhopes.uk

Related topics:GalashielsBritain