Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coat of Hopes originated on the south coast of England from where it was worn and walked by hundreds of people to arrive in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in 2021.

Since COP26, it has travelled the country and this summer the coat set out on a continuous walk south and east from Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During its journeys it has grown – with now more than 570 patches added by people to express their griefs, remembrances, prayers and hopes for the future of this planet that we call ‘home’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coat of Hopes crossing the sands on Holy Island Pilgrim's Way and Curate Alex Firmin wears the coat for the harvest talk to Lowick and Holy Island CofE First Schools.

From Edinburgh, the coat was walked through the Borders to then be greeted in Berwick by local residents at a drop-in evening at St Aidan’s Hall, organised by Greener Berwick.

The journey then continued to Holy Island, collecting more patches to add to its splendour, where it ‘rested’ for two weeks at the Holy Island village hall whilst on display to the many island visitors.

It stood in St Mary’s Church for the Harvest Festival services for island residents and for pupils of Lowick and Holy Island CofE First Schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her harvest talk to the children, curate Sam Quilty said: “The Coat of Hopes, which is such a blessing, tells us of our shared story woven together as intricate and wonderful as the patchwork of stories sewn onto this coat, reminding us of the love that has gone into the creation of our world and the responsibility we all share to look after it.”

Holy Island’s parish vicar, Rev Canon Sarah Hills, and the curate were both moved by the experience of wearing the coat and by its weight and warmth, as did Brother Jason who wore it when it arrived at the Friary in Alnmouth on its onward journey.