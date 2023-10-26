The Coat of Hopes attracts interest during Holy Island stay as part of its time in Northumberland
The Coat of Hopes originated on the south coast of England from where it was worn and walked by hundreds of people to arrive in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in 2021.
Since COP26, it has travelled the country and this summer the coat set out on a continuous walk south and east from Glasgow.
During its journeys it has grown – with now more than 570 patches added by people to express their griefs, remembrances, prayers and hopes for the future of this planet that we call ‘home’.
From Edinburgh, the coat was walked through the Borders to then be greeted in Berwick by local residents at a drop-in evening at St Aidan’s Hall, organised by Greener Berwick.
The journey then continued to Holy Island, collecting more patches to add to its splendour, where it ‘rested’ for two weeks at the Holy Island village hall whilst on display to the many island visitors.
It stood in St Mary’s Church for the Harvest Festival services for island residents and for pupils of Lowick and Holy Island CofE First Schools.
During her harvest talk to the children, curate Sam Quilty said: “The Coat of Hopes, which is such a blessing, tells us of our shared story woven together as intricate and wonderful as the patchwork of stories sewn onto this coat, reminding us of the love that has gone into the creation of our world and the responsibility we all share to look after it.”
Holy Island’s parish vicar, Rev Canon Sarah Hills, and the curate were both moved by the experience of wearing the coat and by its weight and warmth, as did Brother Jason who wore it when it arrived at the Friary in Alnmouth on its onward journey.
Following a ‘resting’ period at the Alnmouth Friary, the coat will continue its journey in November further south in Northumberland – intending to arrive in Newcastle on November 13.