The Body Shop announces that Morpeth store in Sanderson Arcade will close along with 74 others across the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Its shop in Sanderson Arcade is among the businesses in the town that are open seven days a week.
The Body Shop was acquired in November by Aurelius and the private equity firm said in February that it had appointed the accounting firm FRP Advisory as the administrator.
The next announcement was that seven of its stores were to close immediately and today (Thursday), it was revealed that another 75 will be shut for good – including the shop in Morpeth – with these closures expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.
Combined with cost-cutting at the company's head office, hundreds of people will be made redundant.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
“The UK business continues to trade in administration and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
James Shepherd, managing director for Dransfield Properties which owns and manages Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are in talks with a number of potential occupiers for The Body Shop unit and look forward to making some exciting announcements soon.
“We will fully support the wonderful staff at The Body Shop in finding alternative employment at Sanderson Arcade, where possible, and feel that this presents the centre with another exciting opportunity to bring something new to Morpeth.
“The centre will be celebrating a raft of new openings over the next three months with building works starting next week for welcoming The White Company, Oliver Bonas and a third retailer, which will be announced soon, to the centre.”