Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Its shop in Sanderson Arcade is among the businesses in the town that are open seven days a week.

The Body Shop was acquired in November by Aurelius and the private equity firm said in February that it had appointed the accounting firm FRP Advisory as the administrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next announcement was that seven of its stores were to close immediately and today (Thursday), it was revealed that another 75 will be shut for good – including the shop in Morpeth – with these closures expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.

The Body Shop store in Morpeth's Sanderson Arcade will be closing, it has been announced.

Combined with cost-cutting at the company's head office, hundreds of people will be made redundant.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Shepherd, managing director for Dransfield Properties which owns and manages Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are in talks with a number of potential occupiers for The Body Shop unit and look forward to making some exciting announcements soon.

“We will fully support the wonderful staff at The Body Shop in finding alternative employment at Sanderson Arcade, where possible, and feel that this presents the centre with another exciting opportunity to bring something new to Morpeth.