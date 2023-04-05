The Black Bull in Morpeth doing an Easter weekend of fundraising in aid of Make a Wish Foundation UK
The Black Bull in Morpeth is ramping up its fundraising efforts over Easter – with the cash going to a charity that provides amazing experiences for children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions.
The Bridge Street pub is currently collecting for the Make a Wish Foundation UK, with a jam-packed weekend of activities organised to help the team reach their £1,000 target.
Staff member Ben Richardson will be undertaking a gruelling 12-hour cycle ride, which will take him into the early hours of Sunday morning, and the trainee manager is looking forward to the challenge ahead of him.
He said: “I’m incredibly excited to get started – the challenge I’ve been set is a tough one, but I’m confident that it will help us achieve our fundraising target.
“We have an amazing weekend of fundraising activities for everyone to get involved in across the Easter period and we look forward to seeing the amazing community support us as they have done so well in the past.”
In addition to the cycle ride, Ben and his colleagues have arranged a luxurious ladies’ afternoon pamper session from 3pm on Good Friday and a late night disco from 8pm.
On Sunday, The Black Bull is inviting locals and visitors to a fundraising coffee morning, plus a fun-filled race afternoon which finishes with an evening of live music from 4pm that will take people into the Bank Holiday Monday with a party night.
People can also make a donation online at http://bit.ly/3GiuTuK