The Bridge Street pub is currently collecting for the Make a Wish Foundation UK, with a jam-packed weekend of activities organised to help the team reach their £1,000 target.

Staff member Ben Richardson will be undertaking a gruelling 12-hour cycle ride on Saturday, April 29, which will take him into the early hours of the Sunday morning, and the trainee manager is looking forward to the challenge ahead of him.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited to get started – the challenge I’ve been set is a tough one, but I’m confident that it will help us achieve our fundraising target.

Ben Richardson, left, and Robert McIntyre from The Black Bull in Morpeth.

“We have an amazing weekend of fundraising activities planned for later this month aimed at absolutely everyone and we look forward to seeing the amazing community support us as they have done so well in the past.”

In addition to the cycle ride, Ben and his colleagues have arranged a number of events including a mother and daughter pamper afternoon on Friday, April 28 from 3pm and a fundraising coffee morning from 10am and a race afternoon from 1.30pm on Saturday, April 29.

On Sunday, April 30, The Black Bull is inviting locals and visitors to an end of the fundraising weekend party with live music from 4pm until late.