The Best of Northumberland Awards are back to celebrate our local heroes and finest businesses

The Northumberland Gazette have teamed up with sponsors Northumberland County Council and Banks Group to bring back its Best of Northumberland Awards which launches today.

The awards presentation evening will be held at Slaley Hall Hotel on Thursday 13th November to celebrate all our finest businesses and all our local heroes in the county.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said the authority was proud to be involved with the awards as headline sponsor.

He said: "The Best of Northumberland awards recognises the fantastic work that takes place across our communities.

Winners at the Best of Northumberland Awards 2024.

“They showcase our community heroes across business and groups, and celebrate all that is great in our region. Aligning with our own vision - a land of great opportunities.

“It is important that we recognise the hard work, collaboration and determination of those within our communities, and this is a great way to be able to say thank you and show our appreciation for the work they do.”

To nominate simply visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Friday 3rd October at midnight. For more information contact the the Event Manager, Cameron Henderson at [email protected]

Here are the awards criteria:-

Child of Courage

This award honours a child (age 16 and under) who has shown extraordinary courage in facing difficult challenges—whether through illness, trauma, or other adversity. We want to hear about their bravery, strength, and inspiring character.

Sporting Achievement of the Year

This award honours an individual or team who has shown dedication, passion, and perseverance in sport—whether through outstanding performance, teamwork, or simply keeping the spirit of sport alive during challenging times.

Environmental Champion Award

As part of the race to net zero, we want to recognise the businesses who are playing their part by reducing their environmental impact. Are you an organisation that has dramatically reduced your carbon footprint? Or maybe you have launched a new product range which helps customers to reduce their environmental impact. Whatever the business we want to hear the success stories for those that are making a positive impact on the environment.

Community Champion / Group of the Year

This award celebrates a person or group who is making a real difference in their community. It’s about recognising those who go above and beyond—often without expecting anything in return.

Fundraiser of the Year

Charities and CICs will always need support to help raise vital funds for their cause. This award is to recognise those fundraisers who are employed by a charity or CIC. The winner will clearly be dedicated to the cause, and passionate about the work they do to help others.

Food & Drink Business of the Year

This Award recognises an establishment or manufacturer whose cuisine or beverages are of the highest quality, demonstrates excellent customer service and celebrates the best of local ingredients.

Open to all food and drink providers and producers: this includes cafés, restaurants, hotels and pubs as well as artisan delis, specialist food makers, breweries and distilleries.

Tourism Business of the Year

This award will be presented to the organisation that can demonstrate the most significant contribution to improving the district’s offering as a tourism destination over the past couple of years and is open to any organisation connected to leisure or business tourism.

Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)

To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-50 staff who is excelling in their field

Large Business of the Year (51+ employees)

To recognise outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 51+ staff who is excelling in their field.

Employer of the Year Award

This award celebrates a business that truly values its employees and creates a great place to work. We want to hear how you support, develop, and inspire your team.

Business in the Community Award

This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events.

New Business of the Year

This award recognises exciting and successful businesses that have launched within the last two years. Whether you're a solo entrepreneur or a fast-growing start-up, we want to hear how you're making an impact.

Unsung Hero Award

This award recognises an individual who makes a positive impact in the community but often works behind the scenes, without much public recognition. They could be a charity worker, teacher, group leader, or anyone whose dedication deserves to be celebrated.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award celebrates a person who has been active in the area, either in business or the community for 25 years or more. Judges will be looking for evidence of outstanding leadership, implementation of change or new innovations, inspiring and developing others, achievements in business and demonstration of a strong connection to the local economy and communities.