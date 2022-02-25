The Alnwick Garden wins 'most romantic wedding venue' award

It was among the winners at the fifth English Wedding Awards at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Tracy Cullen, sales and marketing manager at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We are incredibly proud of our achievement in winning both the North East category and overall North region award for the most romantic wedding venue.

"This is the third time winning this award, and each time is just as special as the last.

The Alnwick Garden has been named the most romantic wedding venue in the north of England.

“More so this year, as it has been an incredibly challenging two years for the wedding industry, but we have always put our couples first and delivered the best weddings possible, even with restrictions in place.”

The English Wedding Awards 2022 recognised exceptional wedding suppliers that go above and beyond to ensure the uniqueness of every wedding.

These suppliers are from a variety of industries, and they work their hardest to ensure that wow factor is present at every wedding they’re hired for.

The awards provided a platform to showcase those who promote excellence in the industry, inspire others by their achievements and add the fairy-tale sparkle to any wedding.

They celebrated the best stop-shops for our big day, from boutiques and cake designers to jewellery providers and much more, the awards recognised businesses across England that meet the needs of their customers with many items and services on offer under one roof.

Several of the awards were split into local regions to ensure the diverse range of businesses from across the country are recognised for their exceptional work.

A spokesperson for The English Wedding Awards 2022 said: “The winners represent the industry’s gold standard that work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.

“The awards showcase some of the best wedding specialists that operate in the industry, whose excellence and commitment brought them at the forefront of the industry.

“These champions are tried and tested specialists that know how to create a stress-free wedding experience, keeping the romance in the air.