Since opening in 2001, The Alnwick Garden – recent winner of three awards at The North East Tourism Awards – has attracted visitors from around the world.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing, said: “We were waiting with bated breath all day on Thursday as we knew that we were getting close to the lucky number seven, so when the Whiteheads scanned their entry ticket and we realised it was them, we were delighted to tell them the big news.

"We presented them with a certificate, complimentary afternoon tea, branded artwork and a bottle of our newly distilled – and limited edition - Gents Gin, created by our amazing Gentlemen Gardeners. Bottle number 7 of course!”

The Whitehead family, the seven millionth customers at The Alnwick Garden.

Over the past few months, the Elderberries Gentlemen Gardeners have been working alongside Northumberland Spirit Company to produce a limited-edition gin, with botanicals used from the Roots and Shoots garden.

The gents enjoyed sampling different flavours and a visit to the distillery in Rock and have created a unique blend of elderflower, lemonbalm and liquorice in a strictly limited edition batch with all proceeds going directly to their charitable programme available to sample and purchase at The Pinery Gift Shop at the Garden.

The Alnwick Garden won the resilience and innovation, experience of the year and large visitor attraction gold award at the North East Tourism Awards.

The Duchess of Northumberland with some of those involved in the project.

The Elderberries Gentlemen's Gardeners have been working alongside Northumberland Spirit Company to produce a limited-edition gin.