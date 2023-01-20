The Alnwick Garden still supporting community projects during closure period
Despite being closed for annual maintenance, The Alnwick Garden continues to support the local community.
Its Warm Spaces, Community Fridge and Drop In provisions will carry on even though the attraction is closed to visitors.
Claire Mitchell, its head of community and education, said: “The Alnwick Garden Trust is committed to addressing the climate crisis and by supporting and acting upon initiatives
such as The Community Fridge we can use our platform to allow others to do so too.
"We are currently measuring our own carbon footprint , discussing how we work towards achieving net zero and through future education programmes we aim to lead and inspire other businesses to do the same.”
Warm Spaces takes place in the Drop In Centre on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays between 4-6pm where hot drinks and soup are provided free of charge.
Also available are ‘Souper Tuesdays’ and the Community Fridge where anyone can exchange food that would otherwise go to waste, every Tuesday between 10am-2pm in the Roots and Shoots Community Room.
The ‘Fridge’ also provides a positive social space for local people in the community to learn more about food, sustainable eating, growing your own and eating on a budget.
In addition, the Drop in centre – a scheme set up to combat loneliness amongst the over 55’s, continues every Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 11am-4pm.
To find out more about The Alnwick Garden community programmes visit its website or email [email protected]