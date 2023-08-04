News you can trust since 1854
The Alnwick Garden makes top 10 for most 'insta-worthy' gardens in the UK

In a study, two gardens in Northumberland made it to the top 30 of the UK’s most popular gardens, which took figures from 100 public gardens.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

The study, done by UK price comparison website Idealo in June 2023, analysed Instagram data and Google search volumes to reveal the most popular gardens across the country, and it was found that The Alnwick Garden was in in sixth place out of 30 gardens that made it to the list.

It came behind the likes of London’s Kew Gardens and Cornwall’s Eden Project which took the top two spots, with Kew Gardens in the lead. Despite the fact that the majority of gardens on the list where based down south, The Alnwick Garden was placed quite high, with the study revealing a staggering 34,433 Instagram posts and 33,100 Google searches per month.

Also on the list was local National Trust spot, Cragside, which came in at 11th place.

