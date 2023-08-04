The Alnwick Garden makes top 10 for most 'insta-worthy' gardens in the UK

The study, done by UK price comparison website Idealo in June 2023, analysed Instagram data and Google search volumes to reveal the most popular gardens across the country, and it was found that The Alnwick Garden was in in sixth place out of 30 gardens that made it to the list.

It came behind the likes of London’s Kew Gardens and Cornwall’s Eden Project which took the top two spots, with Kew Gardens in the lead. Despite the fact that the majority of gardens on the list where based down south, The Alnwick Garden was placed quite high, with the study revealing a staggering 34,433 Instagram posts and 33,100 Google searches per month.