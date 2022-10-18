News you can trust since 1854
The Alnwick Garden lights up for Baby Loss Awareness Week

The Alnwick Garden were honoured to support Renal Agenesis UK by offering a beautiful remembrance space for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

By Ian Smith
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 12:50pm

At the oldest tree in the garden, visitors were able to write their baby’s name, or a message, on a ribbon and tie the ribbon to the tree during Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).

A candle was also lit in memory of all babies' lives gone too soon, as part of the global Wave of Light, on October 15.

The illuminated Alnwick Garden cascade.