The Alnwick Garden lights up for Baby Loss Awareness Week
The Alnwick Garden were honoured to support Renal Agenesis UK by offering a beautiful remembrance space for Baby Loss Awareness Week.
At the oldest tree in the garden, visitors were able to write their baby’s name, or a message, on a ribbon and tie the ribbon to the tree during Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).
A candle was also lit in memory of all babies' lives gone too soon, as part of the global Wave of Light, on October 15.
Picture by Jane Coltman