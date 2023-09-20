News you can trust since 1854
The Alnwick Garden is set to provide a space for remembrance during Baby Loss Awareness Week

Renal Agenesis UK has collaborated with The Alnwick Garden for a second year to provide a remembrance space for parents to visit and leave a ribbon in memory of a lost and loved baby, during Baby Loss Awareness Week.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST- 2 min read
Renal Agenesis UK are a small, UK-based baby loss awareness charity and member of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, who help those whose babies have been given the fatal diagnosis of Bilateral Renal.

They are run by a group of parents who have suffered the loss of a baby to this condition, and provide information and support to other parents.

The Alnwick Garden will hold a memorial space during baby loss awareness week at the oldest tree in the garden, where pink and blue ribbons will be provided to be hung with messages. The Alnwick Garden has also donated entry tickets, meaning parents, families and friends can visit free of charge.

Renal Agenesis are coming back to The Alnwick Garden again after last year's successful collaboration.
Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9-15 and it aims to remember, raise awareness and drive change, whilst providing an opportunity for anyone affected by pregnancy and baby loss to come together in a safe and supportive space, to share their experiences.

Across the world, people will light candles and places will light up in pink and blue, the Baby Loss Awareness colours, to mark the week, culminating The Global Wave of Light at 7pm on October 15, in memory of babies gone too soon.

Last year, The Millennium Bridge and the fountain at The Alnwick Garden both lit up in support.

Bilateral Renal Agenesis is when both kidneys fail to develop in pregnancy and has a 100% fatality rate that affects 1 in 5000 pregnancies. It is usually detected at the 20 week anomaly scan. Most parents opt for a Termination for Medical Reasons after the diagnosis but some choose to continue their pregnancy. Either choice will result in the birth and death of a wanted and loved baby. You can read more about the condition on their website.

Pink and blue lit up the night at Tyne Bridge, Millennium Bridge and The Alnwick Garden fountain last year.

Renal Agenesis UK have also created a visufund virtual memorial tree where people can dedicate a lantern in memory of a baby, visit the website to light your lantern.

Contact Renal Agenesis UK at [email protected] for ticket information, or to ask to leave a ribbon on behalf of those who can’t attend.