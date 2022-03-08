The Alnwick Garden illuminated in show of solidarity with Ukraine
The Alnwick Garden has shown its solidarity with Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:05 pm
The grand cascade was lit in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, on Saturday night.
The Alnwick Garden, posting on social media, wrote: ‘Tonight, we light our Grand Cascade to honour, respect and show solidarity with Ukraine and all those who are courageously defending their people and their liberty.’
Landmarks elsewhere across the North East have also been illuminated in the Ukrainian colours.
Thanks to Jane Coltman Photography for the picture.