The Alnwick Garden illuminated in show of solidarity with Ukraine

The Alnwick Garden has shown its solidarity with Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:05 pm
The Alnwick Garden lit in blue and yellow. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

The grand cascade was lit in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, on Saturday night.

The Alnwick Garden, posting on social media, wrote: ‘Tonight, we light our Grand Cascade to honour, respect and show solidarity with Ukraine and all those who are courageously defending their people and their liberty.’

Landmarks elsewhere across the North East have also been illuminated in the Ukrainian colours.

The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Thanks to Jane Coltman Photography for the picture.

