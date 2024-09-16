Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As well as making extensive changes to attract more customers, a pub in the Kirkhill area of Morpeth that re-opened in June is aiming to become an important building for the community.

The community group that took on The Wansbeck, which closed in April, did not just want to keep the establishment open. Now called The Abbey, exciting announcements have recently been made on social media.

The man heading up these changes, Si Ferson, has been speaking to the Gazette about the importance of providing somewhere for local families, groups of friends and even individuals who live in Kirkhill to potentially catch up with people they have not seen for a while – particularly with the former Storey Park community centre having been demolished two years ago.

One of the new additions is a Community Cafe that starts this Thursday. It will be open from 8am to 11am every weekday, although a number of the breakfast items on that menu will still be available in the afternoon.

New food offerings, a Thursday night quiz and Friday night bands are also being introduced to have a mix of family-friendly activities during the day and activities aimed at adults only from around 9pm.

Si said that they were unsure about opening as soon as possible with a lot of work to carry out, but believes this was the right move as they have been able to meet and have discussions with local residents.

He added: “An estate the size of Kirkhill needs a pub, but one that is a community asset and unfortunately The Wansbeck was neglected for many years.

“We knew when taking it on that we would have to make the changes ourselves and bring it up to date, but we did not take it on to make money.

“We want to provide a location, especially with the Community Cafe, where people and groups can meet. Longer term, as it is a big site, we will be looking to use the outdoor areas for community events and activities.

“There is a long way to go and a lot of work still to do, but bit by bit we’re looking forward to showing people The Abbey’s new look.”

For more information, particularly about the bands and food offering, go to The Abbey Morpeth Facebook page.