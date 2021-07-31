The 24 top attractions in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviews

2. Farne Islands

TripAdvisor says: 'A group of islands on the very north-east of England which represent one of the greatest dangers to shipping around the entire British Isles.' They are associated with the story of Grace Darling and her rescue of survivors from the wreck of the Forfarshire. The islands have no permanent population, the only residents being National Trust assistant rangers during part of the year and an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns, as well as a healthy population of seals. Trips to Inner Farne from Seahouses have resuming after being closed at the height of the pandemic.

Photo: Jane Coltman