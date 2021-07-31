The 24 top attractions in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviews

Here are the top 24 attraction ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers.
1. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Home to the Duke of Northumberland's family, the Percys, for over 700 years, it has witnessed drama, intrigue, tragedy and romance. From stunning art collections and sumptuous State Rooms to medieval crafts and Harry Potter-inspired magic, after scenes from the first two Potter movies were filmed at the castle. Visit https://www.alnwickcastle.com/
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Farne Islands
TripAdvisor says: 'A group of islands on the very north-east of England which represent one of the greatest dangers to shipping around the entire British Isles.' They are associated with the story of Grace Darling and her rescue of survivors from the wreck of the Forfarshire. The islands have no permanent population, the only residents being National Trust assistant rangers during part of the year and an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns, as well as a healthy population of seals. Trips to Inner Farne from Seahouses have resuming after being closed at the height of the pandemic.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Andy Howey's Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre
Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, Andy Howey's Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience with a range of birds of prey, reptiles and creepy crawlies. Visit https://www.andyhoweysbirdsofprey.co.uk/
Photo: Submitted
4. Heatherslaw Light Railway
On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway, which operates on a 4.5-mile round trip from Heatherslaw to Etal.
Photo: Jane Coltman