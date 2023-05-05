The 22 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where properties are more affordable
People are finding it more difficult than ever to get their foot on the property ladder.
By Charlie Watson
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:37 BST
But it’s not impossible if you know where to look. Last week we revealed the 17 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where prices are rising the fastest.
This week we have put together a list of more than 20 areas where prices are relatively steady, or coming down.
The property prices relate to the period between September 2021 and September 2022:
