Annual house price growth started to slow after Liz Truss's disastrous autumn mini budget.Annual house price growth started to slow after Liz Truss's disastrous autumn mini budget.
The 22 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where properties are more affordable

People are finding it more difficult than ever to get their foot on the property ladder.

By Charlie Watson
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:37 BST

But it’s not impossible if you know where to look. Last week we revealed the 17 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where prices are rising the fastest.

This week we have put together a list of more than 20 areas where prices are relatively steady, or coming down.

The property prices relate to the period between September 2021 and September 2022:

Here, prices have fallen by 22.2% from an average of £126,000, to £98,000.

1. Ashington South

Here, prices have fallen by 22.2% from an average of £126,000, to £98,000. Photo: Google

Here, prices have fallen by 13.5% from an average of £144,500, to £125,000.

2. Hadston, Lynemouth and Widdrington

Here, prices have fallen by 13.5% from an average of £144,500, to £125,000. Photo: Google

Here, prices have fallen by 11.4% from an average of £150,000, to £132,950.

3. Cramlington South

Here, prices have fallen by 11.4% from an average of £150,000, to £132,950. Photo: Jane Coltman

Here, prices have fallen by 10.9% from an average of £253,750, to £226,000.

4. North Cramlington

Here, prices have fallen by 10.9% from an average of £253,750, to £226,000. Photo: Google

