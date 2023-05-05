People are finding it more difficult than ever to get their foot on the property ladder.

But it’s not impossible if you know where to look. Last week we revealed the 17 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where prices are rising the fastest.

This week we have put together a list of more than 20 areas where prices are relatively steady, or coming down.

The property prices relate to the period between September 2021 and September 2022:

1 . Ashington South Here, prices have fallen by 22.2% from an average of £126,000, to £98,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Hadston, Lynemouth and Widdrington Here, prices have fallen by 13.5% from an average of £144,500, to £125,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cramlington South Here, prices have fallen by 11.4% from an average of £150,000, to £132,950. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4 . North Cramlington Here, prices have fallen by 10.9% from an average of £253,750, to £226,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

