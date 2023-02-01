News you can trust since 1854
Some of the richest neighbourhoods in Northumberland according to average income.

The 20 richest neighbourhoods in Northumberland based on average income, including parts of Morpeth, Cramlington, Blyth and Alnmouth

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Northumberland they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

By Ian Smith
2 minutes ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Northumberland with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is North Cramlington, while the lowest is Blyth Cowpen.

The ONS breaks Northumberland down into 40 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. North Cramlington

The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was North Cramlington There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £56,200.

Photo: Google

2. Morpeth South and West

The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Morpeth South and West. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £53,800.

Photo: Google

3. Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon

The neighbourhood with the third highest average household income was Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £53,400.

Photo: Google

4. Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton

The neighbourhood with the fourth highest average household income was Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £48,200.

Photo: Google

