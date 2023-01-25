Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Northumberland could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in [local authority] with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Northumberland down into 40 neighbourhoods called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is in North Cramlington, while the lowest is in Blyth Cowpen.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Here are the 20 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income.

1 . Blyth Cowpen The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Blyth Cowpen. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £25,800.

2 . Ashington Hirst The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Ashington Hirst. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £29,000.

3 . Blyth Isabella The neighbourhood with the third lowest average household income was Blyth Isabella. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £29,200.

4 . Newbiggin The neighbourhood with the fourth lowest average household income was Newbiggin. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £29,900.