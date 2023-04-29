News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
7 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
11 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
13 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
New figures reveal where in Northumberland property prices are rising the most.New figures reveal where in Northumberland property prices are rising the most.
New figures reveal where in Northumberland property prices are rising the most.

The 17 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where house prices are rising the fastest

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Northumberland can now find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Charlie Watson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal where property prices rose the most between September 2021 and September 2022:

Here, prices have risen by 26.5 per cent from an average of £500,000, to £632,500.

1. Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon

Here, prices have risen by 26.5 per cent from an average of £500,000, to £632,500. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Here, prices risen by an average of 22.1% from £223,010 to £272,250.

2. Berwick-upon-Tweed and Holy Island

Here, prices risen by an average of 22.1% from £223,010 to £272,250. Photo: Google/ Paul Burrows

Photo Sales
Here, prices risen by an average of 21.2% from £260,000 to £315,000.

3. Wylam and Ovingham

Here, prices risen by an average of 21.2% from £260,000 to £315,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Blyth Cowpen, prices have risen by 16%, from an average of £82,973 to £96,250.

4. Blyth Cowpen

In Blyth Cowpen, prices have risen by 16%, from an average of £82,973 to £96,250. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NorthumberlandEnglandHouse Price IndexOffice for National Statistics