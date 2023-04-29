People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Northumberland can now find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal where property prices rose the most between September 2021 and September 2022:

1 . Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon Here, prices have risen by 26.5 per cent from an average of £500,000, to £632,500.

2 . Berwick-upon-Tweed and Holy Island Here, prices risen by an average of 22.1% from £223,010 to £272,250.

3 . Wylam and Ovingham Here, prices risen by an average of 21.2% from £260,000 to £315,000.

4 . Blyth Cowpen In Blyth Cowpen, prices have risen by 16%, from an average of £82,973 to £96,250.