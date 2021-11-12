Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Northumberland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the 17 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where men have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Blyth Cowpen Men in Blyth Cowpen have a life expectancy of 69.93 years.

2. Ashington Hirst Men in Ashington Hirst have a life expectancy of 72.16 years.

3. Blyth Town Men in Blyth Town have a life expectancy of 74.90 years.

4. Blyth Isabella Men in Blyth Isabella have a life expectancy of 75.23 years.