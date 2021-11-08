Areas of Northumberland with the highest life expectancy for women.

The 15 Northumberland areas with the highest life expectancy

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:41 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Northumberland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the 15 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where women have the longest life expectancy.

1. Blyth South

Women in Blyth South have a life expectancy of 89.78 years.

2. Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill

Women in Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill have a life expectancy of 87.02 years.

3. Cramlington North

Women in Cramlington North have a life expectancy of 86.86 years.

4. Bellingham, Otterburn and Redesdale

Women in Bellingham, Otterburn and Redesdale have a life expectancy of 86.44 years.

