The 15 best-value wedding hotels in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

It’s no wonder Northumberland is a popular place to tie the knot, thanks to its picture-perfect beauty.

But the on-going cost of living crisis means that for a lot of engaged couples, finances do have to be taken into account and options like venues which do the ceremony and reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.

Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.

Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in Northumberland later this year – or in 2024 – here are the current 15 best-value wedding hotels in the county according to Tripadvisor.

1. Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, Chathill A view from one of the rooms. The venue has 2,407 reviews and a 4.5 star rating.

2. Derwent Manor Hotel, Allensford At number two, with 769 reviews and 4.5 stars.

3. The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham This venue has 1,242 reviews and five stars.

4. Newton Hall, Newton-by-the-Sea Newton Hall has a 4.5 rating from 334 reviews.