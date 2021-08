Alnwick holds the title historically, whereas Morpeth is the administrative centre.

And what about the claims of Berwick and Hexham with their long and rich histories?

Or those which saw huge growth in more recent years such as Blyth, Ashington and Cramlington?

It's a debate which has gone on for years.

But what if it was decided purely on population?

Here are the 14 biggest towns in Northumberland ranked by population, according to the 2011 census.

1. Blyth Blyth has a population of 37,339.

2. Cramlington Cramlington has a population of 27,683.

3. Ashington Ashington has a population of 27,670.

4. Bedlington Bedlington has a population of 18,470.