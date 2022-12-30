As 2022 comes to an end, many people will be taking the time to look back on the year and reflect.
It has been an eventful 12 months, with plenty happening across Northumberland.
Here are the stories which made the biggest impact with readers of the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader.
Each story was the most viewed that particular month.
1. January: First look as Vera set to return to screens this weekend
Blyth will take centre stage when ITV’s popular ‘Vera’ returns for its 11th series.
https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/news/people/first-look-as-vera-set-to-return-to-screens-this-weekend-3514405
Photo: Northumberland Gazette
2. February: New bar and restaurant in Morpeth fails hygiene check
Please to Meet You in Morpeth has been awarded a dismal one-star food hygiene rating, the second lowest available.
https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/news/people/new-bar-and-restaurant-in-morpeth-fails-hygiene-check-3572746
Photo: Northumberland Gazette
3. March: Northumberland ice cream is the best in the country
A Blyth ice cream parlour is celebrating after being named the best in the country.
https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/news/people/northumberland-ice-cream-is-the-best-in-the-country-3591216
Photo: Northumberland Gazette
4. April: Northumberland musician to entertain people in mammoth fish and chip shop queue
A musician from Amble will entertain people standing in a long queue for fish and chips this Good Friday.
https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/northumberland-musician-to-entertain-people-in-mammoth-fish-and-chip-shop-queue-3650102
Photo: Northumberland Gazette