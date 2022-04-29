Places in north Northumberland that attract many visitors and residents each year.

The 10 top attractions in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviews

The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and things for visitors and residents alike to do.

By Andrew Coulson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:26 pm

Here are the top 10 attractions in north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

2. Farne Islands

The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Heatherslaw Light Railway

On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3