The 10 top attractions in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviews

1. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Farne Islands
The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre
Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.
Photo: Submitted
4. Heatherslaw Light Railway
On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip.
Photo: Jane Coltman