The 10 cheapest places for petrol in Northumberland after county revealed as the most expensive in England

The fuel crisis has been all over the news and with no end in sight, Admiral Car Insurance has pinpointed the most expensive counties to refuel your car.

Researchers calculated how much the average motorist is set to spend on petrol over the next 12 months, based on the local cost of fuel vs local median salaries.

Based on motorists travelling the UK average of 7,490 miles per year, they multiplied the local cost of refuelling with petrol (as of April 19) and compared it to the local median salary in each of England's counties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices at the pumps.

The research found that Northumberland is the most expensive county to refuel right now with an average price of 174.7 per litre (an average annual mileage cost of £1,193) - ranking before London and Greater Manchester.

Dorset ranked as the second most expensive (167.5 per litre) and Cornwall as the third most expensive county (167.3 per litre) to refuel currently.

North Yorkshire ranked as the cheapest county to get petrol at the moment with an average price of 148.4 per litre (adding up to £1,019 annually).

For more information visit https://www.admiral.com/guides/motor/sound-of-motors#home