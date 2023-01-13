The club’s kitchen facilities are crucial for its role as a local community hub in the area and it is once again running its ‘Soup Bowls’ initiative over the winter.

On Friday afternoons from noon to 2pm until the end of March, a warm bowl of homemade soup – accompanied by bread and then a cup of tea and a biscuit or cake – are provided at no charge, although donations are welcome. They are available as normal on Friday, January 27 when a thank-you event for the project will also take place.