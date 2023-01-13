News you can trust since 1854
Thank-you event for new kitchen at Tweedmouth Bowling Club

The kitchen refurbishment at Tweedmouth Bowling Club is being marked at a community event that is open to all.

By Andrew Coulson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Working with SUEZ Communities Trust, which provided a grant, a contract for equipment supply was agreed and local suppliers were used where possible.

Removal and replacement was done in two weeks.

The club’s kitchen facilities are crucial for its role as a local community hub in the area and it is once again running its ‘Soup Bowls’ initiative over the winter.

Some of the new kitchen facilities at Tweedmouth Bowling Club.
On Friday afternoons from noon to 2pm until the end of March, a warm bowl of homemade soup – accompanied by bread and then a cup of tea and a biscuit or cake – are provided at no charge, although donations are welcome. They are available as normal on Friday, January 27 when a thank-you event for the project will also take place.