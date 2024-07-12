Tesco to support Berwick children who are facing hunger during summer holidays
All funds will be split between the food charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust.
This summer will also see Tesco expand its pre-packed customer donation bags to all large stores in the North East.
The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be picked up in store and paid for at the checkout. The donated food is passed to FareShare and the Trussell Trust.
Claire De Silva, head of communities at Tesco, said: “Whether it is popping a few tins into a food collection point, picking up a food donation bag in our stores or rounding up our grocery bill, we can make a difference to the lives of many children.”
