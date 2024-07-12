This summer will also see Tesco expand its pre-packed customer donation bags to all large stores in the North East.

As part of its Stronger Starts programme, Berwick Tesco shoppers are being invited to round up their bill to the nearest pound at the checkout from July 22 to 28 and from August 26 to September 1.

All funds will be split between the food charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be picked up in store and paid for at the checkout. The donated food is passed to FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Claire De Silva, head of communities at Tesco, said: “Whether it is popping a few tins into a food collection point, picking up a food donation bag in our stores or rounding up our grocery bill, we can make a difference to the lives of many children.”