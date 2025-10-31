Tesco staff in Berwick raise nearly £3,000 for cancer charities

Tesco staff have raised funds for cancer charities.

Six kind-hearted Tesco colleagues in Berwick have raised almost £3,000 for cancer charities supporting the community.

Staff took on three challenges to support the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Store manager Aimèe Corr completed Edinburgh’s 20-mile Kiltwalk, raising £1,100 for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, while her colleague Louise Frost added a further £380 for the same charity by taking part in the Great North Run.

Meanwhile, fellow colleagues Annie Reid, Karen Fairbairn and her daughter Katie Straughan, and Lynne Meakin – along with Annie’s daughter – completed the Northumberland Mighty Hike, collectively raising £1,511 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ian Beresford, treasurer at Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, said: “Living in a remote rural area can make travel both difficult and costly, and without reliable transport, many patients would struggle to receive essential treatment.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Tesco colleagues at the Berwick store for their generous donation of £1,480. Thanks to the ongoing support from our community, we can continue offering vital transport services to people affected by cancer across Berwick and the surrounding areas.”

Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, also known as Berwick Cancer Cars, makes over 1,350 round-trip journeys each year, covering more than 145,000 miles to ensure local cancer patients can attend their appointments.

Annie Reid, community champion at Tesco Berwick, said: “I’m incredibly proud of my amazing colleagues. Knowing that we’ve been able to support such worthwhile causes made every step worthwhile. We’re so grateful for the encouragement we received from our families, colleagues and shoppers - their support really kept us going.”