Tenant evicted from Blyth property after crime and anti-social issues

Claire Needham threatened neighbours with a knife in Burns Avenue, Blyth.

Claire Needham was evicted by Northumberland County Council this week for crime and anti-social behaviour in Blyth.

It is the fourth eviction the council has undertaken this year as it clamps down on persistent anti-social behaviour with officials saying it sends a clear message that crime and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated on its estates.

Claire was a tenant at 3 Abbotsford House in Blyth from December 2020 and was evicted for a range of offences since becoming a tenant including a serious incident where she threatened neighbours on Burns Avenue with a knife.

The incident, which took place on April 12, 2021, was captured on CCTV and Needham was arrested.

Northumberland County Council in partnership with Northumbria Police carried out the eviction through the courts.

Northumberland County Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “Seeking the eviction of a tenant is not a decision we take lightly, but our message is strong and clear; anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour, whether it takes place in the property or in the community, will not be tolerated and is taken very seriously by this council.