The 10th anniversary of Berwick’s Open Gardens will take place on Sunday, June 15.

The initiative is organised by Friends of Castle Parks and all funds raised support the enhancement and maintenance of Castle Vale, Coronation and Flagstaff Parks.

It has become renowned for its relaxed, sociable atmosphere and attracts many visitors to Berwick each year.

Nineteen private gardens will open to the public in the 2025 Open Gardens from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

One of the 19 private gardens that will open to the public for Berwick’s Open Gardens 2025.

Friends’ volunteer Jackie Kaines Lang said: “This year, Greener Berwick’s delightful community beds join the trail. Also joining is the Granary Gallery, where the summer exhibition features the work of Cedric Morris – known as the Artist Plantsman.

“And of course, as ever, there’s a fascinating and eclectic range of gardens to visit from patios to expansive and from formal to wild. Look out for drinks, cakes and bacon rolls along the way.”

Tickets and trail maps are available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre, TD15@Robertsons, West Street and Geo. C. Grieve Ltd the stationers. Details of which gardens are opening will be on the Friends’ website. Tickets are £5, with under 18s free.

Friends’ chair Valerie Bistram said: “We’re so fortunate that so many homeowners generously open their gardens to raise funds in support of the work the Friends do in the town’s parks.”

On the day, Northumberland County Council’s Parks Officer Kate Dixon and volunteers will be in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond) selling tickets and trail maps, and pointing visitors in the right direction.

Full details of Open Gardens and other events can be found on the Friends’ social media: @castleparksberwick (Facebook and Instagram) and the www.friendsofcastleparks.org website.