Northumberland County Council has temporarily replaced the lights on the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge, after a number of them were found to be in a poor condition.

It is looking to source ‘heritage style’ LED lanterns as their appropriate permanent replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, said: “One of the lanterns on the New Bridge was in a dangerous condition, so our street lighting highways officers immediately inspected them all.

A recent picture of the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

“Temporary ones have been fitted and once permanent suitable replacements are selected with our heritage conservation officer, we will obtain quotations and replace them early in the new financial year.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The street lighting lanterns on the Royal Tweed Bridge in Berwick are ‘heritage style’ sodium lanterns, which are nearing the end of their economic life and, upon inspection, were found to be in a poor condition.

“To ensure the safety of the public, the majority of them have since been removed and replaced with standard LED lanterns, on a temporary basis, so that the bridge remains lit at night.

“In the meantime, the council is sourcing more appropriate ‘heritage style’ LED lanterns that are more in keeping with the status of the bridge. These will be subject to agreement with the council’s conservation officer.”

The Berwick Conservation Area Advisory Group contacted the county council about the lights and its chairperson, Margaret Shaw, said: “We were grateful that the council responded promptly to our concerns and suggested they could contact me if they wished to get input from Berwick residents about the replacement lanterns and I would mention it to members of the group – a cross section of those who live and work in Berwick.”

Coun Seymour has also revealed that following the completion of the phase one refurbishments of Berwick Old Bridge, the council is currently preparing a consent application to Historic England for the phase two refurbishments to its external elevations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad