Temperatures turned down in Northumberland swimming pools in bid to reduce energy costs
Swimming pool temperatures across all Active Northumberland leisure centres have been reduced to cut back on energy consumption.
The organisation – which manages leisure facilities on behalf of Northumberland County Council – is also hoping to reduce the carbon footprint of its leisure centres.
Across all of its swimming pools, the water temperature has been slightly reduced, but remains in the nationally recommended of between 24C and 27C.
A spokesperson for Active Northumberland said: "To help us reduce our consumption of energy and our carbon footprint, we have introduced some practical measures to be more efficient whilst also ensuring that
customers can continue to seamlessly enjoy our leisure centres.
“One of these measures is to slightly reduce some of the operating temperatures of our swimming pools. However, these continue to sit well within nationally recommended parameters."