The organisation – which manages leisure facilities on behalf of Northumberland County Council – is also hoping to reduce the carbon footprint of its leisure centres.

Across all of its swimming pools, the water temperature has been slightly reduced, but remains in the nationally recommended of between 24C and 27C.

A spokesperson for Active Northumberland said: "To help us reduce our consumption of energy and our carbon footprint, we have introduced some practical measures to be more efficient whilst also ensuring that

All of the Northumberland pools will have their temperature reduced.

customers can continue to seamlessly enjoy our leisure centres.

“One of these measures is to slightly reduce some of the operating temperatures of our swimming pools. However, these continue to sit well within nationally recommended parameters."

