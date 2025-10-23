Teen's creativity and fundraising recognised by the British Citizen Youth Award
Luke Hedley from Jarrow in South Tyneside is one of the 2025 British Citizen Youth Award Roll of Honour recipients.
In January this year, he used his Christmas and pocket money to purchase a 3D printer with one clear purpose – to make a difference.
Inspired by his father Sean, a volunteer ranger, Luke began creating 3D-printed safety whistles to support the #BeAdventureSmart campaign and the NNPMRT, encouraging safety and preparedness in the outdoors.
After securing the relevant permissions, the 13-year-old started selling the whistles and in six months produced 740 whistles, raising £1,650.
The whistles are used by organisations such as British Dragonflies.org and local well-being businesses, with additional events and collaborations planned. Luke donated 45 whistles to Northumberland MRT.
Beyond his whistles project, Luke has completed an annual half-marathon twice – raising funds for Langdale & Ambleside MRT.