Teenager swells RNLI funds with £1,000 donation to Seahouses lifeboat station

By Ian Smith
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:33 BST
A young fundraiser has donated more than £1,000 to support the lifesaving work of Seahouses lifeboat station.

Jack Roberts’ love for the RNLI began three years ago with a visit to Seahouses lifeboat station.

What started as filling a jar with 5p coins quickly grew into a year-long mission involving family, friends, school events, and even strangers he met while cycling.

Last weekend, Jack delivered his £1,066 donation and was treated to an exclusive tour of the station.

Jack Roberts and his family at Seahouses lifeboat station. Picture: RNLI/Hugh Fell

Hugh Fell, Seahouses volunteer Launch Authority, said: “Jack is nothing short of brilliant. Seeing someone so young raise such a significant amount is beyond inspiring.

"Jack’s hard work, his school’s initiatives, and his family’s commitment have shown what’s possible when a community comes together. We’re incredibly grateful and proud to have Jack as part of our RNLI family now.”

Jack said: “Even small actions, like saving a 5p, can make big things happen when everyone chips in. I never thought I’d raise so much!”

