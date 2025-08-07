Teenager swells RNLI funds with £1,000 donation to Seahouses lifeboat station
What started as filling a jar with 5p coins quickly grew into a year-long mission involving family, friends, school events, and even strangers he met while cycling.
Last weekend, Jack delivered his £1,066 donation and was treated to an exclusive tour of the station.
Hugh Fell, Seahouses volunteer Launch Authority, said: “Jack is nothing short of brilliant. Seeing someone so young raise such a significant amount is beyond inspiring.
"Jack’s hard work, his school’s initiatives, and his family’s commitment have shown what’s possible when a community comes together. We’re incredibly grateful and proud to have Jack as part of our RNLI family now.”
Jack said: “Even small actions, like saving a 5p, can make big things happen when everyone chips in. I never thought I’d raise so much!”
