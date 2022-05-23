Alice Randall and her pony Beauty.

Alice Randall, from West Sleekburn, was among those who took part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 15-year-old performed in front of the Queen and other celebrities including Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Dame Helen Mirren and Katerine Jenkins for the event, which was also broadcast live on ITV.

Alice has been a member of the Morpeth Hunt Pony Club since she was two-years-old and competed in pony club mounted games since she was seven.

Alice Randall with her English team-mates.

The mounted discipline involves weaving the pony in and out of poles, vaulting on and off and putting socks in buckets, calling for great accuracy and skills at high speed.

Alice, a pupil at Morpeth’s King Edwards VI High School, has competed all over the country for years and trained hard.

Her mother Jill said: “Alice has trained and trained for years.

"Her school is very proud of her, as are we.

Alice Randall salutes the Queen as she arrives at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

"She has had full backing from the school and her teachers.

"She loves doing it and this was the highlight of her career so far.

"It is every Pony Club mounted games riders aim and dream to be selected to compete at Royal Windsor.

"Only a few get selected to be part of it so it’s quite an honour for those who are chosen.

"Alice trialled back in March and was delighted to be selected for the England team.

“Alice with her pony Beauty and her England team mates competed for the DAKS Home International Cup at Windsor between May 12 and 15.

"They rode fantastically after many setbacks and were reserve champions, just beaten by Wales.”

Speaking about performing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Jill said: “Alice and friends performed every night, the highlight being Sunday when the Queen was in attendance.

Alice Randall in action with her pony Beauty.

"She was right next to the Queen when she came in and saluted her.

"They were so lucky to be performing alongside celebrities. It was a fantastic experience.