A teenage girl has sadly died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Whitley Bay.

Shortly before 5pm on Thursday, July 24, police received a report of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl who had come into difficulty in the water near Whitley Bay beach.

Emergency services attended, and 13-year-old Edie Smart, from the Monkseaton area, was rescued from the water.

She was taken to hospital where, despite the efforts of medical staff – she tragically passed away on Monday.

Edie Smart.

Edie’s next of kin are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector, Emma Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our deepest condolences go to Edie’s family and friends.

“Our specially trained officers will continue to provide them with the support they need at this time.

“We ask that their privacy be respected as they begin to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”