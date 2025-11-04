When Kylie Carruthers joined the kitchen team at the newly opened Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick, she was taking her first steps into a world she never expected to be part of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old had planned a career in health and social care – a natural choice for someone who became a young carer at the age of 12 after her father lost his leg following an accident.

But with encouragement from Carers Northumberland, a charity supporting unpaid carers across the county, she decided to explore something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kylie’s connection to Bailiffgate came through Debra Blakey, chief executive of Carers Northumberland – and wife of the hotel’s Executive Head Chef, Paul Blakey.

Kylie Carruthers at Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick.

Debra was aware that the new hotel was preparing to open and mentioned to the charity’s young carers service that opportunities would soon be available.

Kylie’s support worker encouraged her to get in touch, and soon after, she emailed Paul to ask about kitchen roles.

“I was nervous,” Kylie says. “But Paul invited me in for a show-round and made me feel at ease straight away. He told me everyone would be learning together – that really helped my confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kylie joined the Bailiffgate in June as a commis chef, the first step on the professional kitchen ladder. Since then, she has rotated through different sections of the kitchen, learning everything from pastry and starters to preparing fish and meat for the restaurant’s menus.

“She’s taken to it brilliantly,” says Paul, whose 30-year career includes earning two AA Rosettes at some of the North East’s top hotels. “Kylie listens, learns and has a natural ability to focus. She’s come in with no bad habits and a real willingness to work – exactly what you want in a young chef. Her progress has been outstanding.”

Paul adds that Kylie’s background as a carer has helped her excel in the kitchen. “She’s calm under pressure and resilient – qualities that are invaluable in hospitality. The whole team is proud of how far she’s come.

"There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone like Kylie grow in skill and confidence. She’s got all the makings of a brilliant chef.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kylie says the supportive environment at Bailiffgate has been key to her development. “Everyone’s been so kind and patient. I’ve learned so much already, and it’s made me realise this is what I want to do. I used to think caring was my only path, but now I know I’ve found a career that I love.

“I’ve never felt more sure of what I want to do,” she says. “Every day I learn something new – and I’m excited to see how far I can go.”

For General Manager Bernard Bloodworth, Kylie’s story perfectly reflects the hotel’s ethos.

“From the very beginning, we wanted Bailiffgate to be more than just a beautiful place to stay,” Bernard says. “We’re building a business that invests in people – especially young, local talent. Kylie’s story shows what can happen when someone is given an opportunity, encouragement and the right environment to thrive.”

Bailiffgate is hosting a Game Dinner Evening on November 12 and a Beaujolais Wine Celebration on November 20.