A 15-year-old boy ran 50 miles throughout January to raise over £700 for charity, in support of his mum living with ovarian cancer.

Laura Gerrard, 38 from Ellington, has been living with incurable cancer since her children, Amelia and Dylan were four and six.

Both children are now registered young carers and 15-year-old Dylan decided to take part in charity challenge – Target 50, raising a total of £780 for Target Ovarian Cancer.

Laura explained: “I'm so very proud of him for taking on this challenge to help people like his mam and others who are suffering. He is such a kind and thoughtful lad and has chosen to do something positive.

Laura Gerrard with her son, Dylan, and Dylan after completing his 50th mile for Target Ovarian Cancer.

“He has seen me at my worst and is always there for me, both of my children are registered young carers which in itself is a big thing.”

Target 50 consists of running 50 miles throughout January to fundraise for the charity who aim to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer.