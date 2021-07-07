Golfers Kathryn Archibald, Heather Cooper-Smith, Gill Dixon and Lianne Johnston.

The four from Alnmouth Golf Club, Foxton Hall, took part in a 72 holes in a day challenge to raise funds for The Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The quartet – Gill Dixon, Heather Cooper-Smith, Lianne Johnston and Kathryn Archibald – were seen off by the Lady Captain, Kathryn Brunton, at 4.40am and supporters started to walk with them from 5.15am.

Subsequent rounds followed at 8.27am, 12.21pm and 4.24pm with the final putt, a birdie putt, holed by Gill Dixon at 7.53pm.

With extra money donated for birdies and eagles, the last round contributed an extra £180 towards the total, which is now more than £5,000.

There was plenty of support during the 14 hour 15 minute challenge, as quite a number of members walked round, raked bunkers, cheered and provided snacks.