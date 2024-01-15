An event is being held in Morpeth later this month to help those who would like to know more about digital connectivity in the local area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those who need some help with their mobile phone, tablet and/or laptop can also get top tips from members of iNorthumberland – which is part of Northumberland County Council’s digital team – at the Techy Tea Party on Thursday, January 25.

It will take place in St James’ Community Centre, Wellway, from 1pm to 4pm. Free refreshments will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth town councillor Alison Byard said: “Elderly people sometimes tell me they are increasingly worried about being left behind in this digital world, so I thought I would invite iNorthumberland to the community centre.

Inside St James’ Community Centre.

“David Auld & Co kindly offered to sponsor the event.”