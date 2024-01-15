Techy Tea Party event about digital connectivity taking place at Morpeth venue
Those who need some help with their mobile phone, tablet and/or laptop can also get top tips from members of iNorthumberland – which is part of Northumberland County Council’s digital team – at the Techy Tea Party on Thursday, January 25.
It will take place in St James’ Community Centre, Wellway, from 1pm to 4pm. Free refreshments will be available.
Morpeth town councillor Alison Byard said: “Elderly people sometimes tell me they are increasingly worried about being left behind in this digital world, so I thought I would invite iNorthumberland to the community centre.
“David Auld & Co kindly offered to sponsor the event.”
Aiming to improve digital connectivity across the county, iNorthumberland works with various broadband suppliers and mobile network operators, and others.