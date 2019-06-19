Teamwork of volunteers championed as police hosts celebration
Volunteers who “go above and beyond” in their effort to support police in their communities have been thanked for their dedicated.
Volunteers representing all aspects of Northumbria Police gathered together at Alnwick Castle for the Force’s annual Volunteers’ Conference.
The conference saw the Great Hall filled with Police Cadets, Mini Police, Special Constables, and the force’s many Police Support Volunteers including Cyber Volunteers, Community Speed Watch and the Chaplaincy.
The Citizen in Policing award is presented to volunteers who have demonstrated pride and dedication throughout their service.
This year the award was given to two volunteers.
Donna Peacock, who volunteers as an appropriate adult, was nominated as the co-founder of the appropriate adult scheme.
The force says the project has been a resounding success in its help to reduce the amount of time officers spend in custody and increasing the safeguarding principles of vulnerable adults.
Volunteer Police Cadet Emma Bell was also nominated for her ongoing commitment and enthusiasm in her role as a cadet.
The Inspirational Citizen award is presented to someone who has inspired others through their work and dedication as a volunteer and was presented to Ryan Young, one of the force’s Special Constables.
Ryan’s enthusiasm for his role recently saw him become the face of its Special Constable Recruitment campaign.
Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, volunteer lead, said: “It was wonderful to be able to celebrate the fantastic contribution that our volunteers make.
“So many of our volunteers go over and above, but the recipients of these awards this year exemplify what volunteering looks like at Northumbria Police and I am incredibly proud.”