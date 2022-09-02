Team of runners taking on the Great North Run to fundraise for Morpeth-based charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which offers a range of services for young people such as youth work, advice and housing support, is currently refurbishing the garage space at its Wellwood House base.

All funds raised from donations on an online page specifically set-up for the half marathon will help towards the cost of furnishings, equipment and resources.

The garage will be a safe space for young people to hang out, spend time with friends, have fun and engage in projects important to them. The charity is also hoping to train young people to be baristas from within their own youth café.

Andrew Cruickshank of ISG Ltd and, from left, Gail Gutherson, Gill Monaghan, Leo Gutherson and Michael Gutherson.

Gill Monaghan of Barnabas Safe and Sound said: “We were amazed by the demand for this year’s Great North Run, so much so that we had to purchase additional places for our team.

“This is the most support we have ever received for the event and we can’t wait to see how well everyone does on the day. We know they have trained really hard for it.”

Josh Burton, a youth worker at Barnabas Safe and Sound, is one of the runners taking part in the Great North Run – some of the runners are from outside Barnabas, but want to support the charity.

He said: “Barnabas aims to make a positive difference to the lives of young people in Morpeth.”

Andrew Wright of ISG Ltd, left, and Josh Burton.