Team from The Alnwick Garden through to the finals of this year's English Wedding Awards
The Alnwick Garden will find out next month if it is one of the most romantic wedding venues in the country.
The popular tourist destination is through to the finals of the English Wedding Awards, and is hoping to clinch the ‘Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year’ trophy.
The finals will take place on February 21 in Manchester.
A spokesperson at the gardens said: “We are thrilled to be nominated and recognised for the fourth time for this prestigious award and would like to thank all our couples for their support and acknowledgement.
"It’s been fantastic to get back to what we love doing since the pandemic and make couples’ dream day become a reality.”
The English Wedding Awards aim to recognise and reward wedding vendors which work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues or florists which know how to make any wedding flourish.