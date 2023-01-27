The popular tourist destination is through to the finals of the English Wedding Awards, and is hoping to clinch the ‘Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year’ trophy.

The finals will take place on February 21 in Manchester.

A spokesperson at the gardens said: “We are thrilled to be nominated and recognised for the fourth time for this prestigious award and would like to thank all our couples for their support and acknowledgement.

With such a stunning setting, it is not surprising The Alnwick Garden is a popular venue for weddings.

"It’s been fantastic to get back to what we love doing since the pandemic and make couples’ dream day become a reality.”