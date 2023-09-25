News you can trust since 1854
'Team effort' pays off as Alnwick celebrates success at bloom awards

Community leaders have expressed delight at Alnwick’s repeat success at the Northumbria in Bloom awards.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Alnwick scooped nine gold awards, including best town, at this year’s event.

Mayor, Geoff Watson, said: “I’m bursting with pride on behalf of the town, what fantastic news. I really must commend everyone who pulled together to make this such a successful event for our town.

"From the Alnwick in Bloom volunteers who give their time tirelessly, to the council’s small but hardworking team and all the residents that do their bit too – their sense of community pride is obvious.”

Alnwick in Bloom committee members Jenny MacDowell, Kathleen Bradford, chair Liz Adams and Janet Pibworth (Alnwick Town Council & AiB Secretary) with ITV weatherman Ross Hutchinson.Alnwick in Bloom committee members Jenny MacDowell, Kathleen Bradford, chair Liz Adams and Janet Pibworth (Alnwick Town Council & AiB Secretary) with ITV weatherman Ross Hutchinson.
Alnwick in Bloom committee members Jenny MacDowell, Kathleen Bradford, chair Liz Adams and Janet Pibworth (Alnwick Town Council & AiB Secretary) with ITV weatherman Ross Hutchinson.
Alnwick In Bloom chair Liz Adams added: “Achieving awards like this, including our 12th consecutive town gold, is a real team effort which was duly recognised by the judges. So I’d like to say a big thank you to our In Bloom volunteers as well the people who work with us to ensure In Bloom goes well.”

Judges said they were impressed with the good variety of planting styles, ‘from the stunning carpet bedding display to the more relaxed style at The Pinfold and the Community Orchards.’

Repeating their gold successes from 2022 were Swansfield Park School, The John Bull and The Cookie Jar which was declared best hotel/guest house.

More gold awards went to the Bullfield Community Orchard, St. Paul’s Court and St. James’s Allotments, all improving from their silver gilts in 2022.

There were also gold awards for The Alnwick Garden and George Turner of 35 Swansfield Park Road in the private garden category.

The best bus/Metro/railway station category was won by The Friends of Alnmouth Railway Station with judges praising the ‘well organised and the very numerous large tubs lining the platforms’.

Judges added: “These are filled with colourful planting with many perennials and herbs which have been chosen to be drought resistant and attractive to pollinators. Schoolchildren have been involved with the delightful murals and the painting of the bird boxes.”

Awards in the RHS’s It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme, for community projects, were also presented, with Graham’s Yard achieving level 4 – Thriving and The Pottergate Centre achieving Level 5 – Outstanding.

