A team has successfully completed a bike ride challenge across England over a number of days for Motor Neurone Disease charities.

Miles For Mark Smith has raised more than £54,000 so far – 1,200km cycled by the five core team members, with more than 50 ‘guest’ riders joining them for a day or several days.

The locations between Morpeth at the start and Dorset at the end were significant for the Smith family or associated with the MND community.

For example, Helen Smith was born and lived in Morpeth until she moved to London at the age of 18. She went on to marry Mark, who died of MND in August 2023 after a courageous battle.

Members of the Miles For Mark Smith team in Morpeth.

She said: “The support for this has been amazing. It was very emotional to start in Morpeth within sight of the church where Mark and I got married (St George’s).”