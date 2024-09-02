Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind a historic pub in Northumberland will be marking its first year of operation with a celebration day and discount.

The Highlander near Ponteland stood empty for several years until it was bought by Northumberland hospitality group Unveiled Venues in late 2022.

After an extensive and sympathetic refurbishment, the 18th Century coaching inn welcomed people back through its doors on September 14, 2023.

Since then, the pub has gone from strength to strength and taken part in a range of local events – including sponsoring the Ponteland Beer Festival, the Ponteland Party in the Park and supporting Ashington Cricket Club. In addition, head chef Jonny Wardle was involved in the Newcastle Food Festival.

Inside The Highlander, which is located near Ponteland.

To mark its first-year anniversary, the pub is offering a 10 per cent discount on all food and drinks to customers who visit on Saturday, September 14.

Evening entertainment has also been arranged as part of the celebrations.

General manager Robert Routledge said: “After enjoying our first year, we’re looking forward to building on our experience and we are excited to be opening the diary for the festive bookings and Christmas parties that are just around the corner.

“The Highlander has been a place for family and friends to gather for many years and the team and I look forward to keeping that tradition going.”

The Highlander was bought by hospitality group Unveiled Venues in late 2022.

The award-winning Unveiled Venues also runs Northumberland wedding venues Ellingham Hall and Lemmington Hall.

Group director Anthony Hunter said: “We’ve had a fantastic first year and it’s been great to open the doors again to welcome back the local community, who have been a wonderful support to Rob and the team. It has also been a pleasure hosting a range of private parties for old friends and new, along with supporting a range of local events.

“As a new venture, the support from our customers in what has been a difficult year for many has been greatly appreciated. With that in mind, we wanted to give back where we could with our ‘Kids Eat Free during School Holidays’ offer, something which we will look to continue, and why we want to offer our loyal customers a discount on our first birthday.”

To book your table for the first-year anniversary celebration, call the venue on 01661 535070 or go to www.highlander-ponteland.co.uk