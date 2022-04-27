Teacher's legacy helps oversee work at wildlife reserves

New bird viewing screen and ramp at Holywell Pond. Picture by Chloe Cook.

Dr John (Jim) Parrack, from Seaton Sluice, passed away in March 2020 leaving £33,000 to Northumberland Wildlife Trust with instructions that the money was to be spent on improvements to the wildlife charity’s reserves.

Born at Alston, Jim spent his first 18 years in the South Tyne Valley where he developed a lifelong interest in natural history.

Following his degree and PHD at Kings College, University of Durham Department of Chemistry, he spent several years in industry before teaching chemistry at Bedlington Grammar School.

Completed ramp at Holywell Pond (left) and Dr John (Jim) Parrack. Pictures courtesy of Chloe Cook and Dorothy Croydon.

As well as being member of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Jim was a member of the Bamburgh Bird Ringing Group and County Bird Recorder and later became county butterfly and moth recorder.

Now, two years since Jim’s passing, work has been completed at the Trust’s Holywell Pond reserve.

The previously weather-beaten and severely vandalised wildlife viewing hide has been totally renovated and now sports a new roof, restored interior wood work and a sturdy metal plate on the door to reduce the risk of further vandalism.

In addition, the ramp up to the hide has been replaced to comply to updated UK disability standards.

In addition to the hide, the bird viewing screen brought down by Storm Arwen last November has been replaced.

Holywell Pond is haven for birds attracted by its proximity to the coast. Species of birds include greylag goose, mallard, goldeneye and tufted ducks and green sandpipers.

In May, Jim’s legacy will enable the Trust’s estates team to install a new pond dipping platform at its Newsham Pond reserve.

Popular with the local community, the reserve on the edge of Blyth is a regular breeding spot for swans and ducks.

Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Estates Manager, said: “With over 60 nature reserves which always need work carried out on them, we never seem to have enough money to see our plans come to fruition which is why Dr Parrack’s support is so amazing.