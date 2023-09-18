Watch more videos on Shots!

Six dedicated members of the Taylor Wimpey team volunteered their time and resources to assist in a community litter pick, demonstrating how dedicated they are to the local community and taking care of the environment.

The litter pick event, organised by the Friends of Westlea Cemetery, brought together a group of enthusiastic volunteers determined to tackle litter and debris that had accumulated in the picturesque resting place.

Taylor Wimpey North East lent its support by providing essential equipment and actively participating in the clean-up effort.

Sarah Whittingham, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: "Community engagement and environmental responsibility are integral to our company's values, our team was eager to roll up their sleeves and assist the Friends of Westlea Cemetery as they work so hard throughout the year to making the area a lovely place to live.

"We believe that by working together, we can create a more beautiful and sustainable environment for all to enjoy."

The collaborative effort resulted in the removal of a significant amount of litter and the restoration of the cemetery's natural beauty.

Cllr Malcolm Robinson, member for Bedlington West at Northumberland Council, said: "We extend our sincere appreciation to Taylor Wimpey North East for their generous contribution of time and resources.

"Their involvement in our clean-up initiative has made a substantial impact, and we are thrilled to see local businesses like Taylor Wimpey North East actively participating in our community's betterment."

Taylor Wimpey’s Greendale Park development is located off Choppington Road, Bedlington, and hosts a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes.